Georgia Secretary of State to hold news conference on election results

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be holding a news conference Thursday morning to address vote counting in the state.

Raffensperger has said counting should be done by noon on Thursday.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes to be collected by either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on the South Steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

