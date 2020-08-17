Gerald McCoy to Miss 2020 Season With Injury

Sooner fans waiting to see Gerald McCoy’s debut with the Dallas Cowboys will have to wait.

McCoy ruptured his quadriceps tendon at practice Monday morning and will require season ending surgery.

McCoy reached out to ESPN’s Ed Werder by text message saying that while he wishes the injury hadn’t happened, he also is ready to accept the challenge of the comeback.

Just received this incredibly self-aware text from #Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy about his season-ending injury. pic.twitter.com/YLKU1fE2PS — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 17, 2020

The Cowboys have plenty of depth on the defensive line with the addition of Everson Griffin, rookie Neville Gallimore and Tyrone Crawford is option to replace him as well.