Gerald McCoy to Miss 2020 Season With Injury

News
Posted: / Updated:

Dallas Cowboys Photo

Sooner fans waiting to see Gerald McCoy’s debut with the Dallas Cowboys will have to wait.

McCoy ruptured his quadriceps tendon at practice Monday morning and will require season ending surgery.

McCoy reached out to ESPN’s Ed Werder by text message saying that while he wishes the injury hadn’t happened, he also is ready to accept the challenge of the comeback.

The Cowboys have plenty of depth on the defensive line with the addition of Everson Griffin, rookie Neville Gallimore and Tyrone Crawford is option to replace him as well.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter