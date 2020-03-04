Breaking News
Election Results

Get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office’

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

THE OFFICE — “Niagara” Episode 604/605 — Pictured: (l-r) Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin — (Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WXIN) – It may sound like a joke Jim would play on Dwight—but you can get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office.

USDish.com is looking for someone to watch the hit NBC sitcom. The winner gets $1,000 in cash, a Netflix gift card and a bag of Office merchandise.

“Got caught in a pyramid scheme with the son of the deposed king of Nigeria? This isn’t a case of Scott’s tots,” the job posting reads. “When we say we’ll pay you $1,000 to watch about 15 hours, we mean it.”

The lucky applicant has to complete a checklist identifying common tropes from the show.

You just have to fill out an online application and apply by Monday, March 16. If you’re a little “stitious,” you can post a video submission that could possibly boost your chances.

Dish said you have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen to get the job. You can apply here.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report