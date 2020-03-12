Get ready for a roller coaster of temperatures

Thursday will be the warmest day so far of 2020.

If you like sunny skies and highs in the 80’s, then you will LOVE today’s forecast.

Oklahoma City was recently ranked as one of the top-10 WORST cities for allergy suffers in the US.

The winds today won’t be doing you any favors if you’re an allergy sufferer.

After the warm weather today, big changes move in tonight.

We’ll see showers and storms for your Friday morning commute. Some flash flooding will be possible for Southwestern Oklahoma.

You’ll see a wet and slower commute Friday morning for the OKC Metro.

We will also see waves of showers and storms Friday afternoon.

Highs will go from the 80’s Thursday to the 40’s Friday.

The rain will last through Saturday as well. If you have any weekend plans, try to get them done on Sunday because it will be dry.

An early peak at next week looks wet and active. We will see storm (some severe) chances pretty much each day next week.

We’ll keep you 4Warned.