Giant blaze destroys downtown McAlester building

News

Photo courtesy of McAlester News-Capital

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – A giant blaze destroyed a building in downtown McAlester.

Flames jutted into the air and black smoke filled the sky as a building that housed top-floor apartments and a bottom-floor store was consumed by fire.

The massive fire erupted in the 400 block of South Main Street on Thursday.

Tenants jumped out of second-story windows as smoke filled their homes.

McAlester firefighters battled the blaze, using a ladder truck to rise above the fire and direct high-pressure blasts of water at the flames.

No fatalities have been reported.

Red Cross of America traveled to a nearby restaurant to assist victims.

Medical personnel treated people at the scene.

Paula's Baby Shop was located on the first floor.

Information and photos courtesy of McAlester News-Capital. Click here for their full story.

