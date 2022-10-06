CHEADLE, Alberta (KFOR/Storyful) – Here’s something you don’t see every day – a 17-foot-tall statue of orange-dusted fingers holding a giant Cheeto puff.

Pepsico Frito-Lay says that orange dust has a name – it’s called “Cheetle.” So, after a search for the perfect location for the statue, organizers chose Cheadle, Alberta.

“Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue. Where else could the Cheetos brand honor the iconic Cheetle, if not here,” said James Gosteli, president of the Cheadle Community Club.

For those of you hoping to rush to Canada for a selfie with the statue, you only have until November 4th. The statue is just temporary, the company stated in a press release.