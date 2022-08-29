MADISON COUNTY, Alabama (KFOR/Storyful) – A sheriff’s deputy in Madison County, Alabama was serving civil papers on August 26th and returned to his vehicle to find two goats had invaded his vehicle – one was on top, while the other was inside munching on paperwork.

Deputy Casey Thrower typically leaves his vehicle’s door open when responding to calls, considering he’s had to flee from many angry dogs in the past.

In the video at the top of this story, Deputy Thrower can be heard saying, “Are you kidding me?” (No pun intended.) Thrower eventually shooed the goats away.

His department found the ordeal so funny, that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, “Deputy Thrower has been serving the citizens of Madison County for about 40 years and is considered one of our G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) deputies. We got a huge kick out of this today and hope it brought a smile to your face as well.”