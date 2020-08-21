Golden State Killer sentencing: DeAngelo faces families of murder victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It took nearly 40 years before Debbi Domingo McMullan got the chance to stand in front of her mother’s killer and speak her mind.

“I am speaking here today, not directly to DeAngelo or for his benefit,” she said. “I am here today to have on the record the repercussions his actions have had on my life.”

Domingo McMullan was among the many family members left behind, giving their account on how Joseph DeAngelo’s brutal crimes impacted their lives.

DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist, appeared out of it, closing his eyes for many parts of the three days of victims’ statements.

“I tend to believe that he is listening intently. I believe that this demeanor that he puts out is very intentional. I believe he takes in every detail,” Domingo McMullan said.

Domingo McMullan was 15 when her mother, Cheri Domingo, and her mother’s boyfriend, Greg Sanchez, were murdered by DeAngelo.

“I miss her so much and I know that she knows that I loved her,” Domingo McMullan said. “Mom and Greg were two remarkable, young, vibrant people who were denied the opportunity to even be breathing today.”

Domingo McMullan described years of hardship before getting on a straight path leading a prosperous life. She said a key motivating factor to her achieving wellness was her pursuit of justice.

“To have the pursuit of justice for her mom as a motivating, driving factor in how I lived my life, that’s all just been this culmination,” she said. “Today is a pretty great day.”

