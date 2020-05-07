Gold’s Gym opens OK locations tomorrow with new health protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the announcement that gyms in Oklahoma are permitted to reopen, Gold’s Gym will resume operations on Friday, May 8, with new sanitation, safety and physical distancing protocols in place to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our team members and members has always been our top priority and it’s never been more important. While Oklahoma began allowing gyms to reopen on May 1, we made the proactive decision not to reopen Gold’s Gym locations until May 8 for the safety and comfort of our members and team members upon returning to the gyms,” said Adam Zeitsiff, Gold’s Gym president and CEO. “We have been deep cleaning and preparing for reopening since our gyms temporarily closed, and we want to be sure to get the playbook right for the temporary new normal inside of our gyms. Because exercise is a key element of staying healthy, we are eager to reopen our doors and serve our members again.”

The gyms will reopen with modified hours:

Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

An “intermission” will occur daily from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to restock all cleaning supplies and conduct a full gym cleaning. Members in the gym will be able to finish their workouts, but no other members may enter and check in during this time.

New procedures in place to protect the health and safety of team members and members include:

New Code of Conduct requiring those using the gym to abide by the enhanced Gold’s Gym cleaning standards and practice safe physical distancing while using the gym

Required masks and gloves for all team members

Touchless scan for no-contact member check-in

Safety signage and reminders throughout the gym

Staggered cardio and strength machines that are in operation by at least 6 feet to promote physical distancing

Additional enhanced cleanliness protocols at the Oklahoma gyms will include:

Zone cleanings throughout each day in all areas of the gym, including all high touch surfaces, door handles, railings and common areas throughout the gym

Required equipment wipe-down by members after each use with the medical-grade cleaners provided

Professional third-party, after-hours cleaning including electrostatic commercial spraying for deep sanitization

Increased cleaning protocols in the locker rooms.

Upon reopening, members will have access to cardio machines, free weights, strength machines and stretching areas. Some amenities and fitness offerings will remain temporarily closed, including group classes, Kids Club, saunas/steam rooms and others depending on each gym’s specific amenities. These services will be phased in as appropriate. Guest passes and free passes will be honored for local residents only with a valid local ID.

Gold’s Gym will continue to offer free at-home fitness options for members and non-members alike. More information on these free digital resources can be found at www.goldsgym.com/anywhere.