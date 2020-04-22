Golf ball size hail, tornado warning cancellation in Elk City; metro area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

ELK CITY (KFOR) – Strong storms and large hail pelted Elk City, Tuesday night, but the city got some relief when a Tornado Warning was cancelled.

The National Weather Service cancelled the Tornado Warning for Elk City at around 8:40 p.m.

But Elk City has seen its fair share of severe weather Tuesday night.

Residents from Elk City and a resident from Canut contacted News 4 to share pictures they took of hail larger than quarters and almost as large as oranges. Take a look at these photos:

Although the Tornado Warning was cancelled for Elk City, the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elk City, Clinton, Burns and Flat continues until 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s Norman office reported at 8:45 p.m. that “another danger severe thunderstorm with large hail” is approaching Elk City from the northwest, and that tennis ball size hail is possible. Some flooding is also possible.

There is potential for severe thunderstorms and tennis ball size hail in Elk City, according to the National Weather Service’s Norman office.

Oklahoma City and several other metro cities were placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at around 7 p.m. The watch is set until 2 a.m. Threats include hail up to softball size, isolated gusts of wind up to 70 miles per hour and frequent lightening.

Bessie was experiencing a dangerous thunderstorm with hail about 2 inches in diameter at about 7:40 p.m.

Areas near Reydon in Roger Mills County was hit by a “very dangerous severe thunderstorm” with up to baseball size hail and 70 mph winds at about 8 p.m., according to the Weather Service in Norman.

There were several thunderstorms happening from west central into southwest areas at 8:13 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

Severe Thunder Storm warnings are active in Hinton, Minco and Binger until 10 p.m., and in Sayre, Carter and Sweetwater until 10 p.m.