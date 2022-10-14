OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Beautiful is holding a community event to celebrate art made of trash in Scissortail lower park.

Trash sculpture.

During the “Trash Bash Monster Mash” event, community programming will be provided by arts nonprofits and environmental organizations. They will also come together to share information regarding environmental issues.

“We have loved seeing this educational piece of art come to life,” said Lisa Synar, Executive Director of OKC Beautiful. “This unique piece will draw attention to the creative reuse of a variety of found materials by volunteers into a creative form and promote recycling, litter abatement, and resource conservation. We are grateful for the partnership with Scissortail Park to provide a home for this fun educational art.”

The creator of the trash art is artist Gabriel Friedman. He is an Oklahoma City based sculptural and large-scale 3D artist, photographer, builder, teacher and father.

Gabriel Friedman.

“I’ve been secretly making art out of trash for most of my life,” said Friedman. “Whether I sneak it into my public art piece or when I make little trash sculptures just for me, I see ‘waste’ as material embedded with energy and stories. So, I am thrilled to be working with OKC Beautiful to create a public sculpture addressing the disposable nature of our society using items used, discarded and then recollected by my Oklahoma City neighbors and friends.”

OKC Beautiful volunteers have been working to collect trash and clean up OKC in order to contribute to the art piece.

OKC Beautiful volunteers.

“This art piece has come about in a totally collaborative nature and has engaged residents throughout our community in helping collect materials for the project, all while helping the environment,” said Natalie Evans, Program & Marketing Director for OKC Beautiful. “Volunteers will have a unique opportunity to say that they helped this creative vision come to life.”

OKC Beautiful volunteers.

“Sign me up for trash collection! I think this is a creative, effective, and engaging way to work to drastically cut down on trash that eventually winds up in the Oklahoma River. Gabriel Freeman, with his creative energy and ingenuity, will no doubt produce a sculpture that adds colorful and fun character to the Lower Park with and a critical underlying message.” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO & President of the Scissortail Park Foundation.

OKC Beautiful is having a “litter cleanup” at 11:00 a.m. before the community event. Anyone is welcome to sign up to volunteer.

The art piece will be unveiled during Trash Bash Monster Mash on October 22, from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit OKCtrashart.