OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Myriad Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to the Inasmuch Foundation Crystal Bridge Conservatory in celebration of its 35th anniversary.

On March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the $10.50 general admission will be waived for guests.

An $11 million overhaul to the roughly 35-year-old, 224-foot long building started in April 2021.

The newly-renovated Conservatory unveiled its new features – including accessible space, new plant collections, overlook terraces and a new waterfall feature – in November 2022.

Learn more on the Myriad Gardens website.