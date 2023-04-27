TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is raising awareness and contributing to Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

According to the Cherokee Nation and its businesses, a $75,000 check has been presented to the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter from the tribe to further research and to raise awareness.

Cherokee Nation officials and CNB representatives present a check for $75,000 to leadership of the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation Businesses.

“The Cherokee Nation has long been supportive of our citizens, friends, neighbors and communities,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our tribal government, our businesses and our employees take great pride in our role as an outstanding community partner, and we remain dedicated to creating a positive and lasting impact for all Oklahomans.”

The Alzheimer’s Association says more than 67,000 Oklahomans are living with the disease and more than 135,000 family and friends give unpaid care to their loved ones every year. In America, more than 6 million people have Alzheimer’s, while 11.5 million give unpaid care.

Alzheimer’s Statistics. Image courtesy Cherokee Nation Businesses.

“We are always working to expand and sustain partnerships that can raise awareness and provide much-needed services to Oklahomans impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Sandi Pellow, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter. “Given the prevalence of Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as the ever-increasing number of caregivers in Oklahoma, this partnership is a way for the association and the Cherokee Nation to provide educational programming and support groups to tribal members in their own communities.”

According to CNB, the Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, support and care. Through the Association’s goal of curing the disease, the nonprofit focuses on eliminating Alzheimer’s through research, providing enhanced care and supporting those affected, as well as reducing the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

“With millions of people worldwide living with neurogenerative diseases, the incredible work and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are absolutely invaluable,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “We are honored to lend our support and to join them in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

According to the tribe, it will serve as a 2023 and 2024 presenting sponsor of the Memory Gala, the Association’s annual fundraiser. 2023’s rooftop lounge experience is planned for Saturday, May 6, in Tulsa.

For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.