EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — The Edmond History Museum opened the new “Edmond’s Social Fabric” quilt exhibit on Friday. The exhibit is sponsored by the Edmond Women’s Club and will remain open until February 2024.

The exhibit features 16 quilts dating from 1890 to 2021, each designed to convey a story of life in Edmond. Some of the quilts were stitched by individual women, while others were pieced together collectively by friends, students or members of an organization.

Here are some of the exhibit highlights:

Grandmother’s Basket Design pieced together from four feed sacks, date unknown.

Temperance quilt, made as a fundraiser for the Edmond Women’s Christian Temperance Union, with stitched names of those who advocated for the abstinence of alcohol, 1929.

World War II Victory Quilt, stitched by Edmond’s American War Mothers, naming veterans serving in the war, 1943.

Edmond Centennial Quilt, commemorating the Land Run through quilt squares and embroidered images, 1989.

Blue Hippo Quilt, created by community members and the Edmond Quilt Guild during the Route 66 Blue Hippo Festival, hosted by the museum in 2021.

The Edmond History Museum is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit edmondhistory.org.