EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After losing her hearing aids in a house fire in 2022, an Edmond mom can hear clearly again.

Mandy Green has had sensorineural hearing loss ever since she was a child and has experienced at least 15 ear surgeries. Hearing aids became a necessity for her at an early age.

That was until March of 2022.

Green’s home caught fire and her hearing aids were one of the things she could not replace due to financial difficulty. Instead, she put her eight foster and adoptive children before herself.

HearingLife’s Campaign for Better Hearing put Mandy first and provided her with new hearing aids free of charge.

Mandy Green receives new hearing aids. Image courtesy HearingLife Center.

“I am extremely excited. I cannot wait! It’s going to be really helpful and I’m excited to get this opportunity. I think it will really help me.” said Green.

Green was fitted for her new hearing aids Thursday morning at the HearingLife Center in Edmond in hopes to put her on the path to quality time with her children.