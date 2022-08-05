OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive.

The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.

Johnston made a deal with his mother prior to bringing the items that if they donated more than 3500 items, he could throw a pie in her face.

They donated nearly 4000 items to the kids of the hospital.

Skip to the 9:00 mark in the video above to see Johnston get his wish.

Video courtesy OU Health