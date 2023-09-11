NEWALLA, Okla. (KFOR) – A local non-profit organization surprised several veterans over the weekend with the free installation of a yard flag pole, flag and solar-powered light.

Flag Poles Honoring Our Veterans provides free flagpoles to vets around Oklahoma.

Sunday, the group traveled to Kelly Miller’s home in Newalla, who served two years during the Vietnam War.

Dozens of veterans surprised Miller with a free flag and flagpole.

Miller’s home is the 489th free flagpole these veterans have installed since they incorporated in March of 2020.

“I’m blessed for everyone who showed up here and did this for me,” said Miller.

Volunteers tidied up the lawn and installed a solar light for the pole.

“I don’t think we give back enough to our veterans in general as a society,” said Wayne Duck, the owner of Lights Lawns and Trees. “So anytime we can jump in and do something good, that’s what’s in our heart is to good.”

The veterans and volunteers team up to install three or four flagpoles every weekend.

“Everytime (Kelly Miller) can look out and see the flag in his yard, he can remember the day that people came out for him, and that he’s not alone,” said Amanda Duck.

If you would like to nominate a veteran for a free flagpole, email FlagPoleVets@gmail.com.