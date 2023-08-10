OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In July, 25-year-old Gene suffered a heart attack in his Tulsa home. Gene’s wife, Deanne, jumped into action, performing CPR until EMSA arrived six minutes after receiving the 911 call.

The EMSA crew took over CPR and rushed Gene to a nearby hospital, where he was able to make a full recovery.

Now, Gene is being reunited with the crew that saved his life—Dispatcher Marc McDonald, Paramedic Sam NcGarby and EMT Gannon Githens.

EMSA is also honoring Deanne for performing CPR until the crew arrived. They’re presenting her with a Challenge Coin, which is given to bystanders who perform extraordinary acts of service during medical emergencies.