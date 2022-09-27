OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says its newest family member finally has a name of his own.

The bouncing baby boy was born Wednesday, September 7 at 3:42 a.m.

Caretakers have have spent the past 20 days caring for him and getting to know him.

Now, they have settled on a name for the Zoo’s latest arrival.

Nzadi (pronounced Na-zadee) means ‘river’ in the Kongo language, a language spoken in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where okapi are found.

Nzadi’s birth marks the seventh okapi born at the OKC Zoo.

He’s the first offspring for the okapi pair, Kayin and Bosomi.

