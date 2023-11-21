OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Some lucky last-minute shoppers have 100 more reasons to be thankful this holiday season.

This afternoon, Weokie Federal Credit Union and Homeland teamed up to give away $100 gift cards to random shoppers at the store on 122nd St. and Rockwell.

“With the high cost of inflation, groceries going up, gas going up, all those things…we wanted to try to reduce some of that pain and that stress,” said President and CEO of Weokie, Jeff Carpenter.

Several of the recipients were overcome with emotion, and all of them were grateful for the gift of free groceries.