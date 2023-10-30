OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been announced that Jersey Mike’s “Cookies for Kids” promotion raised nearly $21,000 for Sunbeam’s Foster Care program.

Jersey Mike’s donates to Sunbeam Family Services. Image courtesy Sunbeam Family Services.

According to officials, OKC metro-area, Norman and Stillwater Jersey Mike’s locations donated 100% of its sales through Cookies for Kids and raised $20,963 for Sunbeam Family Service’s Foster Care program.

“At Jersey Mike’s we are committed to having a positive impact in our communities,” said Charlie Brown, franchisee and area director of Jersey Mike’s. “Foster parents support children who need safe, loving environments where they can grow and thrive. Thank you for supporting Cookies for Kids and children in foster care.”

Officials say Sunbeam is a foster care agency that provides temporary care and services, as well as a supportive home environment for kids in the custody of the Oklahoma Dept. of Human Services. The agency works to ensure the safety and permanency of children from birth to 18-years-old as one of Oklahoma’s 15 private foster care agencies.

“We want to thank Jersey Mike’s, and our community, for generously helping children in foster care,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW. “Every child deserves to have a loving family; to live in a home that provides stability and opportunities for growth.”

For more information on Sunbeam Family Services, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org.