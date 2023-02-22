LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Langston University is set to be represented at the White House press briefing for HBCU journalists.

Student Sasha Ndisabiye will be the only attendee from the state of Oklahoma in the briefing scheduled on Feb 23rd led by the White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Kesiah Lance bottoms and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Photo courtesy Langston University, Sasha Ndisabiye

Ndisabiye, a junior broadcast journalism major, joined the Langston University program in 2021. Her work in the field has won her first place in the news story category of the Oklahoma Press Association Better Newspaper content in 2022. She currently serves as editor of The Gazette, Langston University’s student newspaper.

Ndisabiye says, “Going to Langston, I fell into this role of fighting for the students,” she said, “and so with that I realized I really really like uncovering truths and helping other people … I feel like I’ve been doing some good.”

This briefing at the White House is open to one student journalist from each historically black college or university in the country. HBCU students will each ask one question to Lance bottoms in the same briefing space in the White House used by their professional journalist counterparts.

Going to D.C., Ndisabiye says she looks forward to getting a clearer picture of the life of a journalist in a large metropolitan area. Ndisabiye is looking forward to meeting other HBCU journalists and being treated as a professional.