OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – News Channel 4 held a tailgate party before the weekend kickoff of football season!
Besides cooking up burgers, brats, hotdogs, and more, there was also a hot dog eating contest.
The volunteers were ready to take the crown and Meteorologist Aaron Brackett took the challenge and won!
The event also included employees supporting favorite college teams.
KFOR’s leadership supplied the staff with brats, hamburgers, hotdogs and chips with all the fixings, plus a huge assortment of cookies for dessert.
Although no women contenders could be found in this year’s competition, they could be found supporting the contenders and looking for pain points as next year dawns new talent with iron stomachs brewing.
Here’s to college football kickoff weekend!