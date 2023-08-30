OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – News Channel 4 held a tailgate party before the weekend kickoff of football season!

Besides cooking up burgers, brats, hotdogs, and more, there was also a hot dog eating contest.

The volunteers were ready to take the crown and Meteorologist Aaron Brackett took the challenge and won!

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett after winning a station hot dog eating contest, (KFOR)

The event also included employees supporting favorite college teams.

KFOR’s leadership supplied the staff with brats, hamburgers, hotdogs and chips with all the fixings, plus a huge assortment of cookies for dessert.

Although no women contenders could be found in this year’s competition, they could be found supporting the contenders and looking for pain points as next year dawns new talent with iron stomachs brewing.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett 2023 Hot Dog contest WINNER, (KFOR)

Here’s to college football kickoff weekend!