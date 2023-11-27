STILLWATER, Okla. (FKOR) — A group of Stillwater elementary students got the chance to help bring joy to a senior living community.

The kids spent the year writing letters back and forth with the seniors at Renaissance Living Center.

They did this to get know the residents and the residents in-turn were able to learn about the students!

It all came together with an in-person meeting.

Besides becoming pen pals, the students were designing fun games for both them and the seniors to play when they did meet face to face.

The teacher says students enjoyed time in both the assisted living center and the memory care center.