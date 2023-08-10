OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents at an Oklahoma City senior living community got to celebrate summer with a childhood favorite.

According to officials, residents at the Village On The Park senior living community got to enjoy the heat with a huge slip and slide set up in their courtyard.

Jan Brown. Image courtesy Village On The Park. Bill Ross. Image courtesy Village On The Park.

“This experience continues to remind us that age is nothing but a number,” said Jennifer Atchley, Director of Business Development at Village On The Park. “We watched residents, ages 72 to 95 lining up to try out the slide. Many of them have never done anything like this before, and it did not take much convincing after they saw how much fun it was.”

This is the second year residents have celebrated at the summer event. The slip and slide is equipped with big innertubes and assistance from Village On The Park staff to make sure everything is safe. The team was “all hands on deck” to ensure there was plenty of shade for those watching, hydration throughout the event, and an inner tube with back support to keep residents seated comfortably.

“I’m almost 93 and I’ll try anything once,” said resident, Margaret Merritt. “I did it last year too. It was so fun.”

Pam Lott. Image courtesy Village On The Park. Larue Stephens. Image courtesy Village On The Park.

Officials say the Life Enrichment team even added water balloons for spectators to provide an additional opportunity for fun. Community members agreed that the slip and slide would become an annual event.

“I thought it was fantastic! Everyone had a great time, from the youngest to the oldest resident. It was a beautiful day and we had lots of shade, and watermelon as a treat at the end.” Shirley Barger commented.

“I wasn’t going to do it at first and then I decided it would cool me off to get wet,” said Mary Wilcox. “My family is still laughing about my picture on Facebook!”