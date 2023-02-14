OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A gown created by an Oklahoman made an appearance during the Super Bowl.

According to Oklahoma CareerTech, the high-low gown covered in metal triangles paired with a unique white hat appeared in a 90-second Doritos commercial featuring Jack Harlow.

Costumer Corey Martin. Image courtesy Oklahoma CareerTech. Dress with metal triangles in Super Bowl commercial. Image courtesy Oklahoma CareerTech.

Corey Martin created the gown designed by Trayce Field. Martin said he learned how to sew in his family and consumer science class at Okeene High School. He later graduated from Fort Cobb-Broxton High School and majored in musical theater and costume design at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Martin now works as a custom tailor for Motion Picture Costumers IATSE Local 75.

“In FCS I developed as a leader and a communicator,” he said. “These skills have become very valuable in my adult life, both professionally and personally.”

Officials say Martin mentioned how the FCS co-curricular student organization, then called Future Homemakers of America, taught him fundamental life skills like how to handle his financials. FHA, now known as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, provided Martin with the self-assurance to be a leader to his colleagues.

“I often serve as a leader in whatever costume shop or production I am working on,” he said. “If I had not developed my sewing skills and the leadership qualities I learned in FHA, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Oklahoma CareerTech says Martin now lives in Burbank, California. Looking back, Martin says the biggest lesson he learned in FCS and FHA was to appreciate others. He mentioned the important of having friends and peers in the theater industry, which he has developed over the past several years.