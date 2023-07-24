OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by friends, family and her favorite EMSA paramedic.

Oklahoma City woman invites EMSA paramedic to birthday party. Image courtesy EMSA Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City woman invites EMSA paramedic to birthday party. Image courtesy EMSA Oklahoma.

Patrice and Stone in front of a photo of Patrice’s late husband. Image courtesy EMSA Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City woman invites EMSA paramedic to birthday party. Image courtesy EMSA Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City woman invites EMSA paramedic to birthday party. Image courtesy EMSA Oklahoma.

According to EMSA, nine weeks ago, Patrice called 911 after finding her husband unresponsive in their home and EMSA Paramedics Stone Dudley and Jake Hall were the ones to respond.

Patrice’s husband had passed away, but the paramedics’ love and compassion stuck with her.

“I did not expect you to save my life that day, and you have, everyday,” Patrice said.

Patrice celebrated her 70th birthday and Dudley stopped by to see her. There, Patrice shared some kind words with a paramedic who showed her empathy in a time of need.