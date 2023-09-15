OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is inviting the community to get a taste of fall at its 15th annual ZOOBrew.

According to OKC Zoo, guests can enjoy brews and drinks, food, an exclusive look at Expedition Africa and more for guests 21+ on Friday, September 29, from 6-9 p.m.

ZOOBrew at Oklahoma City Zoo. Image courtesy Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Garden.

ZOOBrew at Oklahoma City Zoo. Image courtesy Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Garden.

ZOOBrew at Oklahoma City Zoo. Image courtesy Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Garden.

ZOOBrew at Oklahoma City Zoo. Image courtesy Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse, ZOOBrew invites craft beer aficionados, 21 and older, to try samplings of specialty brews from more than 40 Oklahoma and national breweries as well as wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages while exploring most of the Zoo after hours.

There will also be food trucks providing food and sweets for purchase during the event. For a full list vendors, visit okczoo.org/zoobrew.

The Zoo says general admission is $70 for participants, which includes unlimited beer samples and access to the Zoo’s carousel. General admission for designated drivers is $20.

To learn more about OKC Zoo’s ZOOBrew or to buy tickets, visit okczoo.org.