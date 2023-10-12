GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library invites the community to its annual Halloween carnival.

According to the Museum, its “History Never Dies” carnival is planned for Saturday, October 28, from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and features a family-friendly “Scooby-Doo” themed haunted house.

Officials say families can also enjoy carnival games, treats, prizes and a cake walk. There will be hot dogs and nachos served to all attendees as well. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.

The Oklahoma Territorial Museum is located at 406 E Oklahoma Ave. in Guthrie.

To learn more, call 405-282-1889 or visit okhistory.org.