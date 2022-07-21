CONCHO, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s sole tribally-owned and operated television station is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Cheyenne and Arapaho Television’s 10-year anniversary is this month, and is celebrating with a 30-minute program on its history, which is in development, and a commemorative T-shirt.

“Ten years may sound like a long time, but really when you talk about Tribal media, Tribal television, that’s still a new thing in Indian Country,” said CATV Senior Content Producer Darren Brown. “And I find that very exciting because there are other Tribes across the country who are doing this as well.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce Public Telecommunications Facilities program provided the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes a $750,000 grant in 2010 for a low-power educational TV station, according to CATV personnel.

The CATV crew. Image provided by Darren Brown of CATV.

CATV went on air in July 2012 and has since produced hundreds of hours of Native-based programming, including “Indian Road,” “Making Regalia, and the children’s show “Frybread Flats.” “Red Talk,” a Zoom-based live interview show, is in development.

The station is also affiliated with First Nations Experience (FNX), a San Bernardino, Calif., PBS station that airs exclusively Native American and World Indigenous content.

CATV is among a handful of Native American TV stations in the United States.

“Our mission is to preserve and promote the history, language, and culture of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes by providing programming that informs, educates, inspires, and promotes their mental and physical well-being,” CATV personnel said.