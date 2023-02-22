YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma farm nestled along the historic Chisholm Trail is celebrating the birth of a new little longhorn.

The bull calf, named Spencer, was born Jan. 16, 2023.

Mollie Spencer Farm officials say his name pays homage to the 33-acre Spencer Homestead, which was originally purchased in 1894 by Mollie Spencer and L.M. Spencer – some of the founders of Yukon.

Spencer joins his mother, 4-year-old Marianne and brother, 2-year-old Rusty at the educational farm and rescue.

Marianne and Rusty came to the Mollie Spencer Farm in 2022 after being surrendered by a former Oklahoma beef farmer.

The trio descends from longhorns that were herded up the Chisholm Trail during its height and bred at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge when the species faced eradication, according to the farm.

“We could not be more thrilled to celebrate the significance of the birth of sweet Spencer, a touching tribute to a longhorn being born on the Chisholm Trail in modern day Yukon, a town my relatives L.M. and A.N. Spencer helped found in 1891,” said Christian Keesee, great-great grandson of the Spencers.

You can see Spencer and family on the Mollie Spencer Farm during its many events this spring, like the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society’s Easter on the Prairie and the Chisholm Trail Festival.