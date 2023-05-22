OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another heroic rescue in the books for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

It was all hands on deck over the weekend after the frantic sounds of a dog barking were heard by someone walking nearby.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to find the pooch trapped in a storm drain.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department.

They immediately began working to free the dog and thanks to their quick action, the pup is going to be ok.

The owners were contacted, but until they arrived, the rescued pet spent the afternoon enjoying the life of a fire dog.

