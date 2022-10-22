OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An enthusiastic crowd of visitors stopped by the Second Half Expo at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum today.

The Second Half Expo is an exciting event catering to the 50 plus crowd, but the event was open to everyone, no matter your age.

The Second Half Expo. Image KFOR.

People attending today’s event had the opportunity to meet and learn from vendors of different fields like medical, health and well-being, education, insurance and travel.

Also, on hand was Adam Snider from the News 4 In Your Corner team. Adam Enjoyed meeting visitors, signing autographs and sharing stories.

KFOR’s Adam Snider & guests. Image KFOR.

What a nice way to spend a couple of hours!