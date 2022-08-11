OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents at a senior living community are staying healthy through a unique exercise program.

Proveer at Quail Creek has introduced cardio drumming to bring a bit of fun to their weeks.

“Assisted living residents visited memory care residents to introduce cardio drumming to their routine. Everyone had so much fun,” shares Executive Director Jillian Townsend.

Organizers say cardio drumming has been shown to improve residents’ moods and reduce anxiety. It also gives them a chance to concentrate and improve cognitive functions.