YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – After rehearsing outside in the Oklahoma heat, a marching band got a helping hand from their local fire department.

According to Yukon Public Schools, its marching band has been spending time outside rehearsing in Oklahoma’s triple-digit temperatures.

Yukon Fire Dept. cools down Yukon Marching Band. Image courtesy Yukon Public Schools.

Officials say the Yukon Fire Department stopped by to offer some help, and a shower, to the band members. Firefighters used their hose to cool the students down.

“Thank you, YFD! Our marching band members loved it!” said YPS.