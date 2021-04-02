Goodwill Industries hosting career fair to help unemployed Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma says it is hosting a career fair to help Oklahomans who are unemployed.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Goodwill works daily to help vulnerable populations overcome challenges to employment and with the recent recession, those populations have grown exponentially, which is why events such as this career fair are more crucial than ever,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma CEO Jim Priest said.

The following companies will be in attendance:

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma: Hiring janitorial and retail services

Omni Hotels: Hiring housekeeping and food services

Sodexo: Hiring nutritional and custodial services

Timber Oklahoma: Hiring landscaping labor services

Empire Workforce: Hiring warehouse services and delivery drivers

Dale Rogers Training Center: Hiring food, landscaping, janitorial and driver services

Buffalo Wild Wings: Hiring for manager, host/hostess, server, bartender, and cook positions

Allied Security: Hiring for security services

Volunteers of America: Providing information on veteran employment services.

Organizers say there is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business -professional attire.

Social distancing measures will be in place, and masks are required for everyone attending the career fair.