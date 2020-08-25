Google rolls out updates to Chrome tabs — and makes them 10% faster

(CNN) — Google is trying to make WFH life a little easier for people who always have dozens of browser tabs open.

The company announced several new features to tabs on its popular Google Chrome browser on Tuesday, including a performance update that it says will make them load 10% faster.

Chrome will also make it easier to organize related tabs into groups — a feature it first announced in May — by allowing users to expand and collapse several tabs into one.

“These days, people are spending a lot of time in their browsers to get things done, whether for work, school or something else,” Alex Ainslie, Chrome’s director of UX, said in a blog post Tuesday. “And while some write out a formal to-do list to keep track of tasks, for others, their to-do list is their tabs in Chrome.”

Other updates Google announced Tuesday include the ability to hover over tabs and see a preview thumbnail of the page, fixing a familiar problem: when you have too many tabs from the same website open and can’t differentiate between them.

Other popular browsers such as Safari and Firefox also allow some types of tab groupings through separate browser extensions.

The new features will roll out gradually to Chrome users in the coming weeks, according to Ainslie, in order to maintain the browser’s stability.

