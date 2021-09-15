Gotta Eat ‘Em All: Nabisco releases limited-edition Oreo, Pokémon cookies

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Limited edition Pokémon-themed Oreo cookie packs have hit the shelves at Walmart and Target stores.

The video game series giant announced the collaboration through Twitter Tuesday and fans have already rushed to stores to grab a pack of one of America’s favorite cookies.

As if these Pokémon could get any more delightful! 😍 Which one are you most excited to discover in your @oreo packs, Trainers? pic.twitter.com/eal1kfj7KS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 13, 2021

Just like a pack of Pokémon cards, each pack of cookies contains a random assortment of 16 different characters stamped on one side of the cookie. The Oreo website says there is a chance of finding “one super rare Mythical Pokémon,” which has already been determined to be Mew by fans online.

The packs will only be available while supplies last.

The release comes amidst a Nabisco bakery employee strike. Twitter users called out Pokémon for collaborating with Nabisco, saying that they would not be purchasing Oreo and other Nabisco products until the company respects workers’ demands for humane working hours, overtime pay, and fair contracts.

The hashtag #NoContractNoSnacks has been used to show support for the striking workers over the last month.