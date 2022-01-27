WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott alongside 12 state attorneys general will gather at a border security briefing Thursday in Weslaco, Texas.

According to a release, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is among those invited. Below are the other attorneys general attending:

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

According to BorderReport, Paxton also has invited all those attending to remain in South Texas for a tour of the border on Friday.

They’re coming “to witness first-hand accounts of the massive influx of illegal immigrants that are currently affecting, not only Texas, but our entire country,” according to a statement from Paxton’s office.

Friday’s event is being held on the same day that another weekend border rally, the “We Stand America,” rally kicks off in McAllen and Hidalgo, said Border Report. The event is being hosted by several conservative, anti-illegal immigration groups, including Women Fighting for America, Veterans for America First, and Latinos for Trump, according to the Women Fighting For America’s website.

When asked if his border event is connected in any way with the We Stand for America rally, Border Report was told to wait on more information.

The group is scheduled to deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m. The event will be streamed LIVE in this article.