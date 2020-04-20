Gov. hopes to begin reopening in May, new data from IHME disagrees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — While Governor Kevin Stitt has said the state could slowly start reopening sometime in May, a new model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows a date of June 8th or later for Oklahoma.

“I cannot give you an exact timeline, but we will start stepping back in to a more normal way of life, some time in the month of may hopefully,” Governor Stitt said on Friday.

Later on Friday, Dr. Christopher Murray with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation talked with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“We’re seeing states where they really shouldn’t be thinking about relaxing social distancing right out into mid June,” Dr. Murray said. “Some of the states where there are big epidemics unfolding, like South Dakota or Oklahoma, not so big but in terms of the time course.”

Oklahoma is one of the states shaded in dark green on the IHME map released Friday, with a suggested reopening date, or date to “ease social distancing,” of June 8th or later.

States in a lighter shade of green are said to have instituted robust containment strategies.

“There are two factors that are going into this, which is how quickly are we going to come off the peak and get cases down to a low level and then how quickly can the state build up their testing capacity and contact tracing capacity so that they can manage reasonable numbers,” Dr. Murray said.

News 4 contacted Governor Stitt’s office on Monday to see if he’s seen the IHME map and they sent the following statement:

My administration remains committed to the health and safety of all Oklahomans. We are focused on continuing to expand and improve testing and tracing in Oklahoma, and we are actively relying on the scientific data in our state and White House guidelines in order to best determine when to allow our businesses and organizations to safely reopen. Gov. Kevin Stitt