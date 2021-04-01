Gov. Stitt calls upon OSBI to investigate former Oklahoma County judge who resigned after sexual misconduct allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for an investigation into a former judge who resigned after he was suspended from the bench following sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Stitt is asking the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Oklahoma County District Judge Timothy Henderson.

Former Judge Tim Henderson

Henderson, who presided over the trial against officer Daniel Holtzclaw, which made national headlines, was suspended last week after three female attorneys came forward with claims of sexual misconduct against him.

Stitt sent a letter to OSBI Director Ricky Adams, in which he said, “Information has been presented to me which indicates that in addition to the sexual harassment allegations preceding Judge Henderson’s suspension, Judge Henderson may have provided disparate treatment to attorneys appearing before him, in part based on whether he had inappropriate personal relationships with them.”

Stitt advised Adams that the investigation is to focus on Henderson’s “malfeasance and the effect on cases over which he presided.”

“Should your investigation raise further related questions, please contact me to seek a broader mandate,” Stitt said.

Henderson had been an Oklahoma District 7 judge since 2012. He resigned on Monday.