Gov. Stitt & First Lady Sarah Stitt to moderate roundtable on race

A protest held Sunday, May 31 at the Oklahoma Capitol in response to the death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt will moderate a roundtable on race featuring Oklahoma community leaders.

Topics of discussion include personal experiences with racism in Oklahoma, law enforcement and community reaction to George Floyd’s death in Minnesota and how Oklahomans can engage in being part of the solution, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“It has been difficult to see the pain felt by many fellow Oklahomans in these recent demonstrations,” Stitt said. “It was heavy on my heart to take this moment to listen and learn from leaders in Oklahoma’s African American community and help Oklahomans come together and engage in productive conversations to create a better state for our children and our future.”

The following community leaders will be panelists on the roundtable:

• Stronger Together founder Clarence Hill

• Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson

• Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Marcus Williams

• Pastor Herbert Cooper from People’s Church OKC

“I have felt the pain, sadness, fear and anger from the events of the last few weeks,” Cooper said. “When we are willing to listen to each other’s stories and experiences, and truly learn from the perspectives of people that are different than us, we can find hope that the walls of division caused by racism can begin breaking down and we can create a better future for our children and our state.

The roundtable will air at 6 p.m. Sunday on Gov. Stitt’s Facebook page and YouTube channels, as well as on KJRH in Tulsa. It will also air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on KFOR’S sister-station KAUT in Oklahoma City, the news release states.

The roundtable is available to television stations across the state through the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

Oklahoma Capitol Culture, a nonprofit organization shaping a culture of civility, integrity, and servant leadership through non-political engagement, organized the event.