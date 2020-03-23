Gov. Stitt gives update on COVID-19 response, capacity for testing to expand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) - Governor Kevin Stitt gave an update on the status of the state's COVID-19 response.

"This could go on for awhile. This may be the new normal," he said.

Stitt announced four new testing sites across the state in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, McAlester, and Kay County.

They're also setting up donation sites for personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Stitt commended people for stepping up and producing things like hand sanitizer and medical supplies.

"My message to Oklahomans is continue to be innovative, continue to follow the CDC guidelines, and we can get through this," he said.

Officials are also gathering data on how much medical equipment they'll need as the pandemic goes on.

Dr. Kayse Shrum says labs at OSU and OU will exponentially increase the number of people that can get tested.

"We should be able to expand our testing capability by tenfold by the end of the week," she said.

Shrum says OSU can run up to 2,000 tests a day with results in 24 hours.

"If our labs are running at maximum capacity, we will be able to test an additional 10,000 Oklahomans," she said. Stitt says he does not see a statewide shutdown happening.

"The rumor that we have activated the National Guard to shut down the borders is simply not true," he said.

Major General Michael Thompson reminded Oklahomans of the times the Guard has stepped in to help before, like during natural disasters.

"If the Guard is called out, the Guard is called out to help Oklahomans in their time of need," Thompson said.