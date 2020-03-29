Breaking News
Oklahoma City Mayor orders ‘Shelter in Place’

Gov. Stitt issues executive order requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine

News
Posted: / Updated:
March 27, 2020: Governor Kevin Stitt and members of the Governor's Solution Task Force gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Sunday requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those states include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana and Washington.

Self-quarantine protocols include staying at home, not having visitors and practicing social distancing. Individuals who are self-quarantined and need access to groceries or medication should seek to have them delivered to their doorstep or call 211 for assistance.

