Gov. Stitt issues executive order requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Sunday requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Those states include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana and Washington.
Self-quarantine protocols include staying at home, not having visitors and practicing social distancing. Individuals who are self-quarantined and need access to groceries or medication should seek to have them delivered to their doorstep or call 211 for assistance.