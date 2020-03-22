Gov. Stitt issues executive order to allow OU, OSU labs to conduct COVID-19 testing

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an amendment to an executive order on Saturday that allows University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University labs to conduct COVID-19 testing.

The amendment also allows nurses with inactive licenses to quickly get re-certified and practice regardless of tax-compliant status.

Prescriptions of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine will also be limited to ensure there is enough for patients who need it the most.

“Due to this rapidly evolving situation, it is critical we continue to remain responsive and proactive in order to protect the health and safety of all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “By equipping our nurses and universities with these flexibilities and protecting access to critical medications, we will be able to continue to effectively respond to the needs of Oklahomans as a result of COVID-19.”