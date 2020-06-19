Gov. Stitt meets with President Trump to discuss Oklahoma’s reopening progress

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt joined President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday to discuss Oklahoma’s reopening progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt shared photos from the meeting on his official Twitter page.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for having me at the White House today to talk about how small businesses are key to America's recovery.



We will be announcing more grants to Oklahoma small businesses tomorrow!



— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 18, 2020

Stitt met with the president as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports on Thursday that there have been 9,354 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. OSDH reported on Wednesday that there were 8,904 cases of coronavirus.

That’s an increase of 450 cases, 5.1 percent.

Stitt said the increase in cases is expected since the state has been reopening for the past two months.

“We had an uptick in the number of cases, so the media tries to talk about that,” Stitt said. “We knew we were going to have an increase a little bit because we’re 56 days into reopening – but what’s interesting is that it’s the 18-35 group that we’ve seen a slight increase, but they’re the asymptomatic, and we’re testing so many people right now than we were initially.”

OSDH officials recently told KFOR that the rise in coronavirus cases is due to community spread.

Oklahoma began its statewide, three-phase reopening in late April.

Also, large-scale protests have been held in Oklahoma since late May, days after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the Chief COVID-19 Officer for the University of Oklahoma, said the spike in cases is not related to an increase in COVID-19 testing.

Trump will hold a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.

The BOK Center has a seating capacity of 19,199, but officials expect around 100,000 people to show up for the rally.