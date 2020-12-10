OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt and Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on the State’s response to COVID-19.
On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 225,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.
There were 35 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,980.
Right now, officials say there are 1,649 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Gov. Stitt to issue executive order limiting indoor public gatherings to 50 percent capacity, except for churches
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework
- Oklahoma City VA to receive Fisher House
- Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma State Department of Health leaders provide update for COVID-19 response
- South Texas border congressman appointed to leading role for U.S. at NATO