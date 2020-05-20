EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A bill that would cut red tape surrounding farmers markets in Oklahoma has been signed into law.

Jennifer Webster and her husband opened the Conscious Community Co-Op in Edmond almost a year ago.

“We are a daily indoor farmers market so we have over 100 vendors, we sell on consignment basis,” Webster told KFOR in February.

They leased a building near Waterloo and Coltrane and business was good for a few months. Then, they were targeted by repeated, anonymous calls to the health department.

“I would also like to say we passed every inspection,” Webster said.

She says state inspectors didn’t know how to handle this new type of business model.

“The Department of Ag said that we didn’t fit into their current laws and guidelines of what a farmers market is,” Webster said. “Department of Health didn’t know what to do with us.”

After a 4 day shut-down, they reopened as a “retail” establishment, which sparked new problems.

“I became like a small grocery store and current Oklahoma laws do not allow for bakers to bake in their homes and sell in a retail store,” said Webster.

Senate Bill 1785 cuts the red-tape for farmers markets registering with the Department of Agriculture.

“We shouldn’t be treating homemade bread like we’re buying weapons from the Taliban,” said Webster.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department released a statement saying:

“One of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s major goals of food safety within public health is to prevent the occurrence of human illness.

Our inspectors are in the field daily inspecting and working with licensed food establishments. The underpinning of legislation should always be safety and making sure there is fairness for every licensed establishment that operates in the community.

We support farm initiatives and in particular the farmers markets.

Our inspectors perform routine inspections, respond to public complaints concerning food facilities and also investigate reports of foodborne illness outbreaks.

We work with manufacturers and food establishments to ensure foods are packaged safely and labeled correctly.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 1785 into law.

The measure is set to go into effect on Nov. 1, 2020.