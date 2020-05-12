Governor battles legislature over pension funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, Governor Stitt said he will veto two bills put on his desk last Thursday, that he says hurts Oklahoma teachers.

The state is facing a 1.3 billion dollar budget deficit for the coming fiscal year.

The Governor says taking money from teacher, police, and fire retirement funds is not the right way to cut cost as the state makes a new budget in the middle of the pandemic.

Legislators say its not that simple.

“Raiding state pension plans to balance the budget is unfortunately nothing new in this building,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Governor Stitt announcing his plans to veto two house bills that he says take money out of state pension funds for teachers law enforcement and fire employees.

After years of sagging retirement funds, the Governor says he will not sign off on hurting pension funds already hit hard by the weak stock market.

“We have made great progress shoring up our retirement systems in the last few years. Now is not the time to undo that progress,” said Stitt.

“One of the things we wanted to do is prioritize education,” said Representive Kyle Hilbert.

The Republican from Bristow says the two bills in question don’t actually take money out of the retirement fund, they redirect incoming funds to general education.

He says since 2004, the state has paid over 6 billion dollar to stabilize previously struggling pensions.

He equates these bills to making extra payments on a mortgage.

In hard economic times, instead of paying an extra 300 bucks a month, the state will only pay 225 more.

Hilbert says, “You are still making your mortgage. You are still making extra payments. You are just making a little less extra payments so you can make sure you can pay your grocery bill.”

The Governors office says they anticipate filing the vetos on the bills Tuesday or Wednesday.

The House and Senate would each need a two-thirds vote to override the vetoes.

Representatives easily had that in the House, but the Senate would need 4 votes to change, for an override.

“I truly believe we will override the veto if and when it gets sent to us. Times are tough right now and we have to look at all of the available options to see what we could do to make sure we shored up core services during this very difficult time for Oklahomans,” said Hilbert.

Legislative leaders say they will announce plans if and when the vetoes are officially filed.

They also say both the House and Senate could vote on the same day to override the vetoes if needed.