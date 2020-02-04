Governor Stitt delivers second State of the State Address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Healthcare, education, the economy and criminal justice reform all big talking points for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Monday in his 2nd State of the State address.

This is the 2nd year Chief Executive has been met with a big ovation as he entered the OK House of Representative Chamber, kicking off the 2020 legislative session.

"The state of our state is growing in strength, stability, and new opportunity for generations to come," said Governor Stitt.

The Governor pointing out a strong state economy, saying Oklahoma household incomes are up 4%.

With millions set back in Rain Day funds, he says Oklahoma ranks 5th best in the nation when it comes to its economic stability. But Democrats say all is not so rosy.

"This year our revenue is going to be flat, and we don’t have that revenue, we didn't raise it last cycle, so we are going to have to make some tough decisions," said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd.

One of those decisions: what to do about Healthcare.

The governor rolled out his Sooner Care 2.0 plan last week in accordance with a federal plan the Trump Administration backed to expand Medicaid.

The governor said the plan would help nearly 180 thousand Oklahomans.

"The time is now to innovate, to focus on outcomes, and to make Oklahoma a national leader in the delivery of healthcare," said Stitt.

But Democrats say it’s an untested plan. They say the Affordable Care Act model has a proven track record.

"Our citizens deserve better, it's worked in 36 other states," said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin.

Maybe the most surprising topic of the State of the State was the Governor talking about the Tribal Gaming Compact.

Governor Stitt pointing out the lawsuit the Tribes have against the State. Stitt even calling for funds to be set aside to cover Oklahoma in case the gaming money doesn’t come in for education.

"I also remain confident the State and Oklahoma’s tribes can hammer out a compromise that is a win-win for all four million Oklahomans, and we can accomplish this without putting public education in the crosshairs," said Stitt.

Senators say there is no "set in stone" plan for gaming funds.

"At the end of the day, the Oklahoma State Senate is going to protect education and make sure the funding is secure," said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

"We have gotten to a point in discussion with the tribes that we didn’t have to get to. We have gone too far and to try to shore it up using monies that are needed elsewhere is concerning to me," said Floyd.

The Governor also called for a greater need to cut through "Red Tape" in state government.

Both the Governor and Democrats agree recent changes to the Oklahoma Criminal Justice system are steps in the right direction, but more need to be taken.